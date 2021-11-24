Priyanka Chopra roasted the Jonas brothers and burned them with her jabs at the recently-released Jonas Brother Family Roast. The one-hour special show available on Netflix has got comedians and even family members roasting the Jonas Brothers. Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas also roasted their husbands, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas like there was no tomorrow. However, Priyanka Chopra's nasty digs at her husband left everyone gaping for some breath.

The 10 year age gap

Taking a jibe at their age difference and Nick's failed acting career, Priyanka said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

The most popular Jonas

"Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are always on Instagram, always on their phone. It's so cute. I'll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram," PeeCee said about her popularity. Priyanka Chopra has over 70 million followers on Instagram.

Marriage or publicity stunt?

"Since we got married, people questioned out marriage. 'Ah it's a publicity stunt. How could it be? I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew that he was Kevin Jonas' baby brother," she left the audience in splits with her wit.

Priyanka - Nick expecting

However, it was Priyanka's almost making the announcement of being pregnant that took everyone off guard. "We're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet. Which is why I am excited to make this announcement. Sorry baby. Nick and I are expecting...to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow," she again hit the nail in the coffin with her punchlines.