On Monday night, November 22, fans of actor Priyanka Chopra following her on social media platforms were in for a shock when they noticed something fishy on her profiles. The Sky is Pink actor had dropped her second surname Jonas from her Instagram and Twitter profiles.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, she had done so a week ago itself.

Last week, after the name change, she had shared a throwback picture from her Diwali party at the couple's LA home and said that she misses Nick. On Thursday, she showed Nick after the singer opened up about being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just a teenager, the HT report shared.

"All rumours"

Talking to News18, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra rubbished all speculations. "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours," she told News18. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the nuptial knot in December 2019 at a grand Indian wedding.

Priyanka who will be next seen on screen in the Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections shared her look from the film on Twitter on Monday night. Last week, when the film posters of Keenu Reeves starrer sci-fi film went live, her fans had shown concern over their favourite star missing from the posters.

Despite the rush to take a look at Priyanka's sci-fi role in the soon-to-be-released Matrix series, the internet continued to buzz with fans' rather keen interest in her surname drop news instead. However, some mentioned that it could be just another way to get attention to her new film. After all, all's well if the publicity goes well.