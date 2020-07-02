Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's love story has been nothing else than a fairytale. The two crossed paths with each other, found love, and got married in a dreamy ceremony. The two have been married for almost three years and are often seen spending time together even when they are busy with their respective work schedule.

And it would surely surprise you to know that Anushka and Virat spent merely 21 days together during the initial first six months of their marriage. Anushka revealed that whenever they visit each other be it at home or overseas, their visit to each other means just one meal together.

"People assume when I'm visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it's a holiday, but it's really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it's to squeeze in that one meal together. It's precious time for us," Anushka Sharma told Vogue magazine.

Virat's heartfelt words to describe his relationship

Adding to that, Virat Kohli said, "We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years."

Now due to the nationwide lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been quality time with each other without running after their professional commitments. The couple had been indulging in several fun activities and sharing them with their fans which often swept everyone off their feet with their fun and loving chemistry.

On the professional front, Anushka might not have signed any film post Zero failure, but she has been active as a producer. She had two big releases this year - Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix original film Bulbbul, which have been produced under her home production banner Clean Slate Films.