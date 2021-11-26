With barely a fortnight left for Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif's alleged wedding, the duo is yet to announce it formally. There has been a strong buzz of secret wedding preparations being underway and the couple opting for a court marriage before heading off for a grand wedding at Jaipur. Vikat, as fans like to call it, might have kept it all under wraps, but there was a time when their chemistry blew the lid off their relationship.

The video that gave it away

Though the two had been making rave comments about each other and making appearances together, it was at Isha Ambani's Holi bash in 2020 that the duo gave it all away. The duo left very little to the imagination as their chemistry was through the roof. The two basked in Holi revelry and didn't care for the nation watching them with glued eyes.

Several videos and pictures of the holi bash had gone viral last year. The duo was caught throwing colours at each other and dancing like there's no tomorrow. However, it was one particular moment that made it clear that the two were dating. At one point, Vicky was seen adjusting Katrina Kaif's hair and she happily let him do it despite one more person standing with them.

The party was also attended by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra who were spotted having the time of their lives. Vicky Kaushal had recently reacted to his roka rumours and said that he would get engaged soon enough. Prior to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif was in a steady relationship with Salman Khan and later, Ranbir Kapoor.