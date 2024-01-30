Ankita Lokhande might have been evicted at the fourth spot from the Bigg Boss 17 finale, but the actress definitely has won millions of hearts. Fan pages and social media groups have been celebrating the Pavitra Rishta actress' journey on the show. Salman Khan also revealed that he was shocked with the Manikarnika actress getting evicted at the fourth spot.

Salman Khan revealed that after watching Ankita Lokhande's journey video, he thought she would be the winner. He added that he felt the same for Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary as well. Now, Ankita's husband, Vicky Jain has shared a special note for his ladylove post her BB exit. "Ankita, you did the Jains & the Lokhandes proud!"

Vicky's note for Ankita

"Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I'm sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye," he added. Ankita also shared a note over her journey in Bigg Boss. "A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity," she wrote on Instagram.

Vicky Jain in BB OTT 3

After the end of Bigg Boss 17, there has been a buzz around Vicky Jain been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3. If a Bollywood Bubble report is anything to go by, Vicky has agreed to be a part of the OTT version of the reality show. However, Ankita Lokhande has not been approached to join the show and Jain would be making a solo entry.

Vicky Jain had also shared a note rooting for Ankita on the grand finale day. "Through thick and thin, we've faced it all. Your resilience is inspiring, and I have no doubt that whatever comes our way, you'll handle it with grace. I'm with you (heart emoji)," he wrote. Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 while Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra emerged as the first and the second runners up. Ankita Lokhande got evicted at the fourth spot followed by Arun Mashettey at the fifth.