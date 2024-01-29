Love him or hate him but you just can't ignore him. Vicky Jain may not have made it to the finals but definitely remained one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 17. Is strategy, plannings, plotting, game plan, bond with housemates, equation with Ankita remained one of the biggest highlights throughout the season.

Vicky Jain on BBOTT 3

So when the business tycoon's journey ended on the show, no one was ready to accept that. And now, on popular choice, Ankita Lokhande's husband might be coming back on another version of Bigg Boss. If reports are anything to go by, Vicky might join Bigg Boss OTT 3. As per a report in Bollywood Bubble, Jain has given his nod to be a part of the OTT version of the show.

However, there is a catch. He will be seen on the show without his wife, Ankita Lokhande. The show has only been offered to Vicky and not to Ankita say the reports. Now, this might come as a surprising news for all his fans and followers. Vicky Jain has created a huge fan base on social media ever since his entry into the show.

Salman shocked with Ankita's eviction

Ankita Lokhande got evicted out of the Bigg Boss 17 house at the 4th spot. Vicky Jain was in tears after her eviction and the actress herself looked quite sad. Salman Khan also revealed that he was shocked that she be evicted like this as he thought she would win the show. Salman said that after watching her journey video he felt she would be the winner.

"I am shocked. I thought you would become the winner. I am shocked that you are not. I don't know what has happened that you have come out of the house. The whole team is shocked. Last year, I thought Priyanka (Chahar Chaudhury) would win and this year, I had the feeling that Ankita would win. Aur jitne bhi Bigg Boss seasons huye hai, I think this [Ankita's journey] must have been the toughest journeys of all time," he added.