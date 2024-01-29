Munawar Faruqui is the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Contrary to all the trends and predictions, Ankita Lokhande got evicted at the fourth spot. Abhishek Kumar emerged the first runner-up while Mannara Chopra bagged the second runner up spot. Arun Mashettey left the house at the fifth spot. A video of Ankita leaving the Bigg Boss 17 sets with her mother has taken over social media.

Ankita exits with mother

In the video, Ankita looks visibly upset and exhausted as she leaves with mother in a car. Ankita waved to paparazzi but seemed totally in disbelief and heart-broken. Ankita's sister-in-law also said that se expected Ankita to be the winner or at the second spot not to be evicted at the fourth spot. Social media is filled with comments on Ankita's exit from the house and the video that has Ankita looking heart-broken.

Reactions

"She's more upset that mannara came 3rd.. she was so confident and asked bigg boss to open envelope and he shut her up," wrote a user. "The Big Boss house reveals the real self , she tried her best to maintain her image but she couldn't . Everyone saw what she really is," another user wrote. "Vicky ruined her game otherwise she was a winner material," a social media user wrote. "Heart goes out to her," another social media user commented.

"I am not at all her fan..but sure it's sad..she came like decided winner, big fame , big star , came with husband yet got insulted n based , lost family s respect , totally created negative image in social media.. going back with nothing," read a comment. "Plzzzz stop spreading hate u dont know someome personally us ki apni personal life bhi hai big boss was just the game it ends but her journey is not finished yet even started and always a deserving winners lose like hina priyanka asim," another comment read.

Salman Khan shocked

"She is in shock," one comment read. "She didn't see this coming and to see mannara in top 3 must have been brutal," another one of the comments read. When Ankita got evicted at the fourth spot, Salman Khan went on to say that he expected her to win the show just like he had expected Priyanka to win last season.