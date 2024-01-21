With barely a week to go until the Bigg Boss 17 finale, the temperature is getting quite hot inside the house. After a shocking week of Samarth Jurel's eviction, torture task, nomination and Ayesha's elimination, Ankita Lokhande's marriage with Vicky Jain also seems to be falling apart. The Pavitra Rishta actress has been against Mannara for a while now.

Vicky says "naak kata di"

And Vicky constantly talking or expressing his fondness for Priyanka Chopra's sister hasn't gone down well with many in the house. In the last few episodes, we have seen Ankita breaking down several times over Vicky and Mannara's bond and also went on to call herself insecure. In last night's episode, the actress eventually ended up asking Jain if he felt something for Mannara. This left Vicky shocked who sternly asked her not to say such things on camera.

In one of the previous episodes when Ankita was complaining to Vicky about his attitude inside the house, he went on to say "naak kata di" rishte ki. Ankita was hinting at separation and he asked her to directly say it on camera that she wants to take a divorce after getting out of the house. He slammed her for disrespecting their relationship and both the families. The Manikarnika actress later apologised to him for her words and actions.

Isha Malviya evicted

After Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya is the latest celebrity to have been evicted from the house. Before leaving, she cheered for Ankita and called her the winner. Isha said that even though evicted early, she was happy and content with her journey inside the house. She went on to add that she was never fake inside the house unlike other people.

About the whole poking incident, Isha said that it was Abhishek who used to target her and fight with her. She added that even though he used to start the fight, it was he who ultimately used to gain sympathy by projecting himself as the cornered one in the house. She also said that Samarth knew how to poke him and did that, which she called 'wrong'.