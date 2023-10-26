Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have breathed life into Bigg Boss 17 right from the moment they entered the show. From their adorable moments, disagreements to massive fights; the couple has been as real as it gets. Vicky and Ankita have been joining the list of trends every other day and have created quite a buzz on social media.

Ankita - Vicky's game plan

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been through several emotions right in the first week of the show. While the Pavitra Rishta actress has complained of Vicky not giving her enough time and attention, the celebrity businessman wants to pursue his individual game inside the house. The two have often been seen bickering and lashing out at each other.

Kangana in the house

However, amid all the chaos and tension, Ankita and Vicky did steal a cute moment on camera in front of Kangana Ranaut. When the Queen actress entered the show for the Weekend Ka Vaar and asked the two of them to dance, Vicky and Ankita locked lips. Both, Neil Bhatt – Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain were asked to showcase their chemistry to the housemates.

Kangana's cute warning and the kiss

The two couples danced and it was during Ankita and Vicky's dance that the two locked lips. The couple received warm applause from the housemates who cheered for them. Kangana too praised their chemistry but jokingly warned them of the cameras inside the house. She also joked and said, "Ab isse aage mat karna kuch...".

Outside the house, several television personalities have praised Vicky and Ankita for being real and not faking it. "Most professional actor Iv (I've) worked with. One of the best leads ever! Hope u winn! Sorry for the late wishes @lokhandeankita @jainvick!" Ekta Kapoor tweeted.