It might have just been a week since Bigg Boss 17 started, but temperaments are already flying inside the house. Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain, who were touted as the power couple of the show, have been at loggerheads ever since they entered the show together. In various episodes we have seen Ankita complaining to Vicky about not giving her enough time and attention.

Social media comments

Vicky too is seen lashing out at Ankita for her behaviour inside the house. And now, netizens too have slammed the Pavitra Rishta actress for trying to control Vicky's game and mind. "She is so toxic," wrote a user. "She is just not letting him play," another user commented. "I find her moody and self centered," a social media user commented. "I, me, myself. That's what she is. Very dominating," another social media user commented.

"Next divorce," a comment read. "Ankita is selfish, Vicky playing his game very well but Ankita don't want he should Play. She want Vicky should be her puppet and even she is scared if Vicky will become famous," another comment read. "Disliking her real personality so much..it's all about I,me, myself for her. Completely selfish, rude, chalu and dominating person!," one more of the comments read.

Ankita - Vicky's game plan

"Ankita Lokhande is exactly what people thought about Ria Chakraborty," a user opined. "She is self centered & pissessive. She wants that he should only pay attention to her only which is not possible," one more user wrote. Even though it has just been a week, Vicky and Ankita's journey has already been through twists and turns. From forming some great connections with other contestants to being on the hit-list of some of the housemates; Vicky and Ankita are the ones to watch out for.