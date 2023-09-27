With less than a month to go for Bigg Boss 17, several names have been floating around as possible participants this year. There is a strong speculation of the show having a couples vs singles theme this year. One of the leading names of the television world – Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are reportedly all set to enter the house.

200 outfits for the show?

Now, if reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the couple has reportedly bought over 200 outfits for their stay inside the reality show. Rumours are rife that they won't be repeating any of their outfits and have thus spent lakhs in outfits before beginning their BB journey. Over the years, BB has emerged not only as a reality show but the outfits worn by celebs inside the show also get talked about.

Reports untrue

While many designers lend their outfits to celebs for promotion on the show, many gain momentum for their fashion choices inside the house. Ankita's representative, however, has denied any such claims. The rep has called the news of the couple buying 200 outfits untrue. Apart from Ankita – Vicky, another couple that is rumoured to be entering the house is Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

The couple met on BB and eventually got married after exiting the show. Prince also went on to lift the winner's trophy in Bigg Boss 9. Other names floating around as probable contestants this year are – Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Shafaq Naaz, and others. While there was a buzz that Salman Khan might not host the show this year due to the promotions of Tiger 3 and shooting for Karan Johar's next, there is no truth to the claims. Salman Khan will continue to host the 17th season of the show.