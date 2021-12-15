Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on December 14. The duo got married after an extravagant and elaborate pre-wedding function. Ankita and Vicky looked totally smitten by each other and stole our breaths away. The duo wore beautiful Manish Malhotra ensembles and it was difficult to take our eyes off them.

Ankita made a grand entry into the mandap and the ceremony was quite star-studded. Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, she wrote, "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"

Cocktail party

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain threw a grand cocktail party before the wedding ceremony. The party was attended by the who's who of the industry. Ekta Kapoor, Amruta Kahnvilkar, Shraddha Arya and many others attended the event. Ankita and Vicky danced to romantic numbers and made the guests shake their legs too.

Mehendi ceremony

For their mehendi ceremony, the couple chose to go ahead with shades of pink. Sharing pictures of her mehendi ceremony, Ankita wrote, "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful... so meaningful... so memorable." While Ankita wore a lehenga, Vicky looked dapper in dhoti pants.

Haldi ceremony

For her haldi ceremony, Ankita looked resplendent in a red sharara. She was showered with rose petals and walked hand-in-hand with Vicky. Ankita got quite emotional during her haldi ceremony and radiated bridal glow.