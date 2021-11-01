Yes, it is raining wedding bells in the industry again! After the hush-hush reports of Rajkummar Rao – Patralekhaa, Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif's wedding; another couple has joined the wagon. Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot. The couple has been dating for close to five years now and are all set to take the marital plunge.

Ankita - Vicky's kiss

ETimes has revealed that Ankita and Vicky have set aside dates for a December wedding. The closest friends and relatives have been informed but the wedding is kept hush-hush. The couple is expected to make the announcement soon. The duo was seen sharing a passionate kiss on social media. "Me and mine" she wrote while sharing the video.

Ankita on break-up with Sushant

Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the couple dated for almost six years before calling it quits. Ankita was vocal about Sushant choosing his career over her. And her decision to support him.

"Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, 'Tumne chhoda Sushant ko' (Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant... I am not blaming anyone here... I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things," she told Bollywood Bubble.

"For me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me. My life was finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I am not blaming anyone. He chose his way. I gave him the full right. But then, I was battling with something very badly and my family stood by me. I came out very strongly," she said.