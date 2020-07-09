Many Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and others have been facing the heat on social media in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. And the latest person to get caught in the ugly web was none other than Ankita Lokhande's fiancee Vicky Jain.

Though Vicky Jain is not so active on social media, people have been invading his Instagram and leaving hate comments for him. While some asked Vicky to leave Ankita, some accused him of ruining Sushant and Ankita's relationship.

Looking at all the unnecesary hatred coming his way, Vicky has now limited the comments to his Instagram posts to avoid facing the negativity that continues to infect the minds of millions.

However, there were several other people who came out in Vicky's defence and slammed those who criticised him. They also asked him to take care of Ankita as she might be devastated after Sushant's death.

After breaking her 6-year long relationship with Sushant in 2016, Ankita found solace in businessman Vicky Jain's arms. She also announced her engagement with Vicky last year and had been posting several lovey dovey pictures and videos on her Instagram.

Sushant died on June 14 after he hanged himself in his Bandra apartment. No suicide note was found at the spot. The Mumbai Police are currently investigation the matter and have interrogated almost 30 people in connection with the case.