The Internet is abuzz with reports claiming that the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', starring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, will be brought back for the fans. The show, which will be reportedly titled 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0', will have Ankita Lokhande as Archana and actor Shaheer Sheikh who will be portraying the late Sushant Singh Rajput's role of Manav. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Ever since the news has broken, fans have been quite excited about the show. On Friday evening, when Ankita Lokhande was clicked by the paparazzi in the city, one of the photographers asked her if she is excited about the sequel of the show and whether she'll miss her late co-star in 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'.

While the actress expressed her excitement about the sequel, she refrained from answering the second question. Ankita simply responded to the photographer saying, "Chotu bade ho jaao (grow up, Chotu)" and left in her car. This response of Ankita did not go well with the netizens. As soon as the video was posted on social media, netizens started trolling her.

'Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2'

One of the users commented, "Isme kis baat ki nautanki bhai, ek insan jo is duniya main nahi toh woh bhi uske piche mare tab pyar kehlaye ga kya", while another user said, "At least ankita u should have said yes" One of the comments also read, "I don't why but i dont like her".

Another netizen furiously wrote, "Media- hum ssr ko miss karenge. Ankita - chotu bade ho ja tu. Ssr ka majak uda rhi thi nautankita." One of the users also said, "Ankita same for you grow up without using Sushant's name." Meanwhile, another user asked people to "Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2".

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on 14 June 2020. He began his career as a television actor and Ekta Kapoor had launched him in the Balaji daily soap titled 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. Sushant Singh Rajput later became a household name for his character of Manav Deshmukh in 'Pavitra Rishta'.