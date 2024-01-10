With just a few days left to the finale, rumours of who might lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy has been doing the rounds. Amid all this, Kangana Ranaut has shared a social media post rooting for Ankita Lokhande. She also added that media is trying their best to break their family. Kangana mentioned that she wants Lokhande to win but not at the cost of her marriage.

Kangana's social media post

Kangana shared a video where Vicky Jain's mother is seen raving over Ankita Lokhande's long and successful career in the industry and also praised her for maintaining her position in front of newcomers of the industry inside the BB house. In the video, Vicky's mother can be seen adoring her daughter-in-law Ankita.

''Media doing their best to break the family, they won't show you how @lokhandeankita's saasuma (mother-in-law) rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end... Ha ha too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage," Kangana wrote.

Vicky's mother reveals family was against their marriage

In few videos doing the rounds, Vicky's mother can be seen talking about Ankita mentioning SSR's name for gaining sympathy. She also adds how the two fight and that is how they show their love. In an interview, Vicky's mother also confessed that they were against Vicky and Ankita's decision to marry. However, with time they accepted their love story.

"Ankita has always been an open book and fans know everything about us. So there is no fear. As for our marital bond, I think we want to move ahead organically. Yes, the camera would be on us 24X7 but we cannot be worrying about that right now. All I can say is that whatever happens, we will never let the passion of the game die," Vicky had said in an interview.

Vicky had also said before entering the house that the two of them will play their individual games but if someone were to attack their marital status, the two would fight it out together. Ankita's name has been leading as the probable winner of this season of Bigg Boss 17 while Vicky is expected to reach the top five.