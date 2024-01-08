With each passing day, Bigg Boss 17 is turning dramatic, especially Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's relationship, which is getting strained. From fighting to verbally abusing and belittling each other, the couple have fought day in and day out. Ankita and Vicky's personal lives have become a topic of discussion now.

Time and again, Ankita has hinted that she will soon decide whether to continue her marriage once they head out of the house.

With the finale nearing, the makers will be getting family members of the contestants to stay inside the house for a day.

Vicky Jain's mom enters the house to support her son

Ankita Lokhande's mother conveyed her anticipation to see her daughter, praising her confidence and commendable gameplay in the show. Vicky Jain's mom is going to make an entry in the show to support her son. In a video clip, she was heard saying, "40 saalon mein Vicky kabhi dur nahi hu. Main tujhe dekh ke itna khush hojaugi, itna gale laugi. Chorugi nahi usko," ( I am coming to the show for my son and will be with him throughout. In these 40 years I haven't stayed away for so long without her son).

While Ankita's mother is also set to enter the house. Seeing the video clip of their respective mothers both Vicky and Ankita broke down.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Ankita and Vicky will fight, and Ankita's mother will fight ladegi end result divorce..."

Munawar's sister will be coming. Isha Malviya's father affectionately referred to her as a lioness and expressed his excitement about reuniting with his daughter. Mannara Chopra's sister shared sentiments about missing is also going to come.

Mannara and Abhishek's family members shared a special message for them ahead of their entry into the BB-17 house. "I am so looking forward to meeting my sister. I was missing the communication between us, and finally, I am going to meet her," Mannara Chopra's sister said.

Abhishek Kumar's mother got emotional as she talked about interacting with him and sharing a warm hug with him. "Main Abhishek ko bahut miss kar rahi hu. Main jab usse milugi toh jor se hug karugi kyunki usko iss hug ki bahut jarurat hai," ( I am missing Abhishek a lot, when I will meet him. I will hug him).

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky fought once again

Ankita, and Vicky fight over his friendship with Mannara

Ankita didn't like BB 17 contestants Mannara Chopra and Bicky getting friendly. Ankita told Vicky that suddenly Mannara is in your life... You like her a lot. You enjoy talking to her. Please carry on." Vicky then asked her, "What's wrong with that? Please give logic, reason."

Vicky taunts Ankita

Viky told Ankita that she has an "unreasonable attitude." She then said, "What is your problem? You are feeling bad because I spoke of Mannara?". Ankita said, "Badi dost ban rahi hai na teri, nibha apni dosti (She is your friend now; go and maintain your friendship). He replied, "I will go where I want to go."

An angry Ankita said that she would throw something at him. He said, "Which is why education is important." Ankita replied, "Sure, go and find some well-educated woman. Main bhi soch samajh ke decision leti toh shayad ye nahi hota (If I had decided after carefully thinking, then this wouldn't have happened)."

Meanwhile, the family week is expected to start next week, and the family members will stay with the housemates for 24 hours.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale date is expected to be January 28, 2024.