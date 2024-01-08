With each passing day, tempers inside the Bigg Boss 17 house are soaring. Contestants Vicky Jain and Ankita's verbal abuses have often grabbed headlines. Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain's relationship is going through a rough patch in the Bigg Boss 17 house. In the latest episodes, Vicky also mocked Ankita, which disappointed the actress. Of late, Ankita has been time and again targeting Vicky over being friendly with Mannara, while Vicky is seen targeting Ankita for always supporting Munawar. Their fights have now turned so nasty that Ankita even claimed that once she is out, she might also think of divorcing him.

After Vicky and Ankita's nasty fight, the Pavitra Rishta actress slapped Vicky

In a video that has gone viral online, Vicky was seen teasing Ankita stating she has flour on her face despite not having done any work since she's the captain of the house. The leg pulling went a bit too far when Ankita slapped Vicky and he pretended to fall on the floor. She then jumped into his arms and he carried her while joking with the housemates. However, an edited video version showing just Ankita slapping Vicky has gone viral online.

so it is clear that #BiggBoss creatives pehle against tha #VickyJain ke lekin aab clearly #BiggBoss17 wale aab clearly against hai #MunawaraFaruqui? ke?#VickyJain ko push kar raha hai #BB17 wale.

Now BB wale batora XI ke support mai hai ?



Follow me if u feels same. pic.twitter.com/mfcjoUDi2X — LiveKhabri❄ (@theLiveKhabri) January 7, 2024

Meanwhile, another clip shows, a day after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ankita didn't like Vicky's growing friendship with Mannara Chopra; Vicky was upset that Ankita called her faltu' (useless) and chose Munawar over her husband Vicky. This led to a massive showdown between Vicky and Ankita that left Ankita teary-eyed.

#MannaraChopra already mentioned to #AnkitaLokhande that she is not interested in #VickyJain "Aapke Rishte aapke hi rahenge" #AnkitaLokhande should terminate her friendship with #MunawarFaruqui? first if she wants Vicky to end his friendship with Mannarapic.twitter.com/SDBQOZLngD — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) January 7, 2024

Ankita Lokhande cries again

Ankita Lokhande is seemingly not happy with Mannara Chopra and Vicky's bond; Ankita feels Vicky is not paying attention to her and is busy playing the game with other housemates. However, Vicky didn't agree with Ankita's insecure insecurities.

In a clip, Ankita and Mannara are present and Vicky is going to take a bath and Ankita gets irked by Mannara's presence in the room. Ankita even requests Vicky to tell Mannara to leave the room.

She tells Vicky, "Aise Phek ke marungi.." ( I will throw something at you).

Ankita said, "Mannara unexpectedly entered your life, becoming someone, you truly appreciate. Engaging conversations with her brings you joy,".

Dum hain to sachai dikhao fuddu log??? miya biwi ki nokjhok se Abhishek ka anger issue ko justify karoge????? abhishek agar thhappad k baad chintu ko godi le leta puppiyan leta to bb ko usko ghar se nikaalna nhi padta???#AnkitaLokhande #BB17 pic.twitter.com/jVb768Bk2I — Natasha (@SUZIE_MAKENZY) January 5, 2024

Vicky calls her "unreasonable" and accuses her of distancing him from his friends.

Tension mounts between Vicky and Mannara, Vicky tells Ankita "That's why education matters, Ankita shouts, "Go find yourself an educated woman," hinting at regrets about marrying him.

Vicky challenges Ankita's decision-making skills leaving Ankita in tears

In one of the episodes, Ankita was earlier heard telling Vicky, "Mujhe pata hai, you are done with me and I will also take that decision once we are out of the show." When Mannara Chopra asked what decision she was talking about, the former Pavitra Rishta actress added, "You will see, guys."

The GAME of #AnkitaLokhande is about #VickyJain



Fighting with him, crying and cribbing around him thats all



She has nothing else in the Except for fighting with #VickyJain — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 5, 2024

