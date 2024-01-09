This week in the Bigg Boss 17 house is going to be high on emotions as it's the family week. Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain would be seen entering the show. Vicky's mother would be seen reprimanding Ankita for kicking her husband on the show. Vicky's mother would reveal that her father-in-law called up Ankita's mother to complain when he watched it on tv.

What went down

"Jis din tumne laat maari thi na. Papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiye 'Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?' (The day you kicked Vicky, father-in-law immediately called your mother and asked if she used to kick her husband like this?)" Ranjana Jain says. A shocked Ankita expresses her anger over her in-laws dragging her mother into all this.

"Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi. Meri maa akeli hai waha. Mere papa ki death hui hai mumma, Aapne mummy-papa ko bolo please (What was the need to call my mother? She is alone there. My father is no more please don't drag them into this)," the Pavitra Rishta actress retorted. Social media is furious with Vicky Jain's family over the statement and have been sympathizing with Ankita.

Social media reactions

"The fact that Vicky's family called ankita's mom to ask suchh a rubbish question shows their downgraded class!!! that seems so disrespectful!! can't even think of how Ankita and her family must be dealing with Vicky nd his family outside!!" commented a user. "I don't know how the Lokhande family puts up with the Jain family," another user commented. "This marriage won't last long that's for sure," read a comment.

Vicky and Ankita have been through their fare share of ups and downs inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The couple has argued, fought and even hit one another at several instances. While Vicky has blamed Ankita for distancing him from his friends, she has accused him of never giving her the kind of attention that he gives others.

Amid all this, Ankita also hinted at how she feels Vicky doesn't love her anymore and spoke about taking the 'decision' after exiting the BB house. Apart from Vicky and Ankita's mothers, Abhishek Kumar's mother, Isha Malviya's father, Mannara's sister, Munawar's sister and Samarth's father will also be seen entering the house.