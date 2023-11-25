This Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be an episode high on emotions. After Khanzaadi's meltdown, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers will be seen entering the house. The promo shows Vicky's mother slamming the two of them for fighting so much in the house. She adds how the two never fought at home but are constantly at loggerheads inside the house.

Vicky Jain's mother gets angry

In the promo, Vicky's mother is also getting angry at Ankita and reprimanding her for kicking Vicky and throwing slippers at him. Ankita is then seen saying that she will take care of Vicky, but Vicky's mother says that she has not been taking care. Ankita's mother on the other hand, is seen advising the duo to play together and play well.

Reactions to the promo

This promo has evoked several reactions on social media. "Vicky's mom is a bigger red flag than him and she has raised a true raja beta. Feeling so bad for Ankita. Kaha fasss gyi yaar ye," wrote a user. "Now I strongly believe Ankita made a wrong choice," another user wrote. "First time I'm feeling bad for ankita," a social media user commented. "reality of Indian mother in law," another social media user wrote.

"WTH, this is why women shouldn't marry a mummas boy. They treat women like shit, and mother's treat daughter in laws like they are nannies. His Mother everything her son did. Ofcz no doubt he is playing the game. But he is a bad life partner," was one more comment on the video. "Typical serial MIL," read one more comment on the video.

However, in another promo released much later, Vicky's mother is seen showering her love on both of them. She is also seen explaining things to Vicky and asking him not to be so aggressive. They are also seen advising the couple to spend some time without thinking about the game just with one another.