Bigg Boss 17 seems to have found its top five finalists of this season. If a viral tweet from one handle sharing inside updates from Bigg Boss is anything to go by, Vicky Jain has been eliminated. With Vicky's reported elimination, the reality show has found its top five finalists of season 17. The news of Ankita Lokhande's husband's eviction has shocked his fans and followers.

"He deserves top 5 ! And better position than his wife...But glad meri ladki Bach gayi uski patni ki bakwas link up SE! STAY STRONG MANNARA," wrote a user. "Wait whatttt? Really? I thought Arun going to get eliminated! When arun is going to get eliminated yrrr!" another user commented. "Arun in TOP 5? Pgla gya h BB! This is truly rigged yrr! #BiggBoss17 #VickyJain" a comment read.

"He deserves to be in top 5 #VickyJaina," another comment read. "Arun in final...a biggest joke," one more of the comments read. "I knew it he deserves to win Bcz he was the only one in this season Who was playing strongly (sic)," another heart-broken fan wrote. "this is the most shocking elimination of the season how can arun stay and he be evicted?" asked a Bigg Boss fan.

Vicky on joining BB 17

It was often said on the show how Ankita never wanted to be on the show but it was Vicky who convinced her to come with him. "We both are also fans of the show and watch it religiously. I told her that rather than sitting at home and getting invested in what's happening in the house, we should be there. It was time for us to be here and play the game inside. Us being on the show is purely out of our love for Bigg Boss," he had said in an interview.

Before entering the house, Vicky had said that he would want either one of them to be the top two finalists and had added that the two will play their individual game inside the house.