A day after rooting for Ankita Lokhande as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, Kangana Ranaut seems to have taken a u-turn. The actress has now shared her opinion on how Vicky Jain stood by Ankita when she 'obsessively' kept talking about Sushant Singh Rajput post his death. She also said that Vicky went against his traditional family to be with Ankita and support her through everything.

Kangana lauds Vicky Jain

"After Sushant left Ankita, her house caught fire, she was devastated, who stood by her? Vicky went against his conservative and traditionalist family who were shocked by her open love affair and fall out with Sushant which she kept talking about obsessively. Media needs to stop behaving like they don't know what small town families, culture and traditions are like," Kangana wrote on Instagram.

Supports Vicky Jain's mother

The Manikarnika actress went on to add, "Slapping, abusing and kicking each other can be cool in filmi environment, where they get married for media attention to each other's girlfriends and party together post divorce. For someone like Vicky mom whose family worth is more than all filmi heros combined together and who herself dresses in sindoor, bindi and traditional jewellery and clothes every day, and selflessly with single minded focus serving her husband, children and his family since she was a teenager will have her own strong point of view for how to make marriage and household systems work. Don't we know how such moms get scandalised at western/filmi behaviour?"

Kangana also reasoned that urban lifestyle and couples might have a different mindset from the previous generations and one needs to understand that as well. This comes a day after Kangana had written that she wants Ankita to win but not at the cost of her marriage. She also blamed the media for trying to break their family by showing only the negative things Vicky Jain's mother said and not the cute banter between Ankita and her.