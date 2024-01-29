While everyone was placing their bets on Ankita Lokhande or Munawar Faruqui winning Bigg Boss 17, the Pavitra Rishta's eviction left everyone shocked. Ankita Lokhande got voted out at the fourth spot in the show. While Munawar Faruqui went on to lift the trophy, Abhishek Kumar bagged the second spot. Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up beating Ankita Lokhande.

Post her eviction, when Ankita reached the stage to meet Salman Khan, the actor revealed that he was shocked to see her getting evicted at the fourth spot. He added that he felt the same with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary didn't win the show last season. While Ankitas did look shocked and heartbroken, social media has had a lot to say on the matter.

There were many comments on how Vicky sabotaged the game for her. "She should have come alone," wrote a user. "Knew it from the beginning that the fan army will make Munawar win. Not surprising at all. But I always love her true heart. She is the most real contestant everrrrrr," another user wrote. "Lesson learnt never come to a reality show with your partner," a comment read. "She is winner for me," read one more of the comments. "Congrats you deserved it, you did your honest part," another one of the comments read.

However, there were many who were happy with her eviction. "Her and her mastermind husband just found out that not everything can be planned," a person opined. "I am happy that Ankita did not come in top 3, rest all are best for me," another person wrote. "Salman must have been watching another show," read a comment. "Fair eviction," another comment read.

Munawar on being called a fixed winner

There was a buzz around Munawar being the fixed winner of the show. Reacting to it, Munawar said that he won the trophy with his hardwork. "I know I made some mistakes and I had to bear the brunt of the same. I was also judged for it. However, in the real world, I have done some good deeds, and because of this, I have gained love from fans. It is their good wishes and support that have helped me come so far. I am so thankful to them," Munawar told India Today.