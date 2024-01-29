Munawar Faruqui has won the Bigg Boss 17 trophy beating Abhishek Kumar as the runner up and Mannara Chopra as the second runner up. While a bevy of celebrities are hailing Faruqui's win, many are not too happy. Bigg Boss OTT's Abhishek Malhan has taken a massive dig at Salman Khan over Munawar winning Bigg Boss 17 and not Abhishek Kumar.

Abhishek Malhan: "Salman bhai k age ABHISHEK name ka banda to ni jeet sktaaa kabhi BB 18 m Ayushman name leke enter krte (No one named Abhishek can win Bigg Boss in front of Salman Khan in BB 18 might have to rename Abhishek to Ayushman)," he wrote on Twitter. While many laughed with him on his take, there were many who didn't agree with his opinion.

Kishwer Merchant also expressed her disappointment and wrote, "Will the obvious be the winner ? that will be boring !!! kuch alag karo big boss #BigBoss17 #Bigboss17finale," Kishwer first one. She later clarified that she liked both Munawar and Abhishek but her personal favourite remained Abhishek. "Trophy Dongri pahuch gayi .. happy birthday and congratulations @munawar0018," she wrote. "Par mera personal favourite Abhishek tha , well played @Abhishekkuma08," she further tweeted.

Arun Mashettey: Arun who exited the Bigg Boss house at the 5th spot said that Munawar spent the entire show only crying. He added that people who came from the outside world slammed Munawar and he couldn't do anything about it. Arun however, praised him for accepting his mistakes on national television and learning from them. He also expressed shock over Ankita not being in the top two.

Munawar Faruqui won the show but endured his personal life becoming public and getting his dirty linen washed in public. Ankita Lokhande who was touted as the probable winner was shocked with her eviction at the fourth spot. Salman Khan also revealed that he was shocked with the Pavitra Rishta actress getting voted out at that juncture. He said that after watching her journey, he felt Ankita would win the show.