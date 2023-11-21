Vicky Jain has been trending on social media ever since it was revealed that the celebrity businessman wears a wig. Bigg Boss 17 housemates had accused Vicky of getting his hair done and Ankita of getting her styling done, which ultimately made everyone aware of what's going on behind the scenes. Neil Bhatt revealed to the housemates that Vicky uses a wig and medical glue to stick it to his head.

This takes us back to another hair controversy inside the Bigg Boss house. It was Paras Chhabra whose false hair patch had almost come off during a task. The Roadies actor, however, didn't shy away from it. Paras had revealed that he wasn't bald but had scanty hair in some parts. He revealed that he doesn't use a wig but a patch for the part where the hair is scanty.

"It's youth. A lot of young people do a lot of things. I've done a lot of modelling and due to that I exposed my hair to so many products, so much heat that it made my hair scanty. I was never bald, I was just a bit scanty. When I came to this show, I thought, every actor uses extensions, patches to look nice. So I used a patch too and I feel no shame for it because I know that I look good," Chhabra had said.

Vicky Jain has been receiving tremendous support on social media ever since the episode aired. This comes a few days after Ankita Lokhande took a pregnancy test inside the house. The actress had hinted at missing her periods and got her blood and other tests done inside the house to check for pregnancy.