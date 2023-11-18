Salman Khan was in no mood to bash contestants this Weekend Ka Vaar. The Bigg Boss 17 host said that he doesn't want to shout or get angry at anyone from here on. He also added that he would only give advice and suggestions to those contestants who genuinely seek it from him. Salman then went on to call Ankita for a one-on-one in the therapy room.

Salman Khan's honest opinon on Ankita's game

Salman Khan told Ankita that her game has been going good but added that she needs to come out of her husband's shell. He also jokingly called her "insecure" over how Vicky was snatching away all the limelight from her. The Dabangg Khan then went on to add that whether if she wins or her husband, there would be friction for a couple of months.

The Tiger 3 actor also explained it to her that Vicky wants to be seen through the show and also complimented his game. Salman revealed how Ankita kept refusing the show for several years since she was called solo and finally agreed when Vicky was also brought in to the reality show. He further mentioned that now Vicky wants to be seen and want to be seen more than just as her husband or as a businessman.

Ankita Lokhande agreed with whatever Salman said and promised to make her game better. Ankita had dropped hints of going through mood swings and missing her periods inside the house. She had spoken about probably being pregnant and taking urine and blood tests to get it cleared. Vicky and Ankita have been playing their individual game inside the house and are touted as the strongest contestants this season.