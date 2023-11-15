Ankita Lokhande is having quite some journey inside the Bigg Boss house. From fighting with husband Vicky Jain to share some cosy moments with him, the two have been through a roller coaster ride in the show.

Now, in a recent episode, Ankita was seen saying that every evening she feels like having something sour. When Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan asked if it is what they think it is, Ankita said she is also trying to figure it out.

Ankita pregnant?

Ankita also added that nothing has happened between the couple ever since they have come inside the BB house and hence, was trying to remember about their intimate moments outside the house. Rinku and Jigna were elated to hear Ankita talk about possibly being pregnant. The two ladies called it the cutest thing to happen on BB and also promised to take care of her if something of this sort were to happen.

In one of the episodes, Ankita was also seen talking about how she waited for Sushant Singh Rajput for almost two years after they broke up. She added that she hoped things would be alright and waited for him to come back to her. She also revealed that once she was sure that he has moved on, she asked her mother to tear all his photos as she couldn't do it on his own.

Apart from Ankita and Vicky, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are also a part of the reality show this season. Aishwarya received an earful from Salman Khan in the recent Weekend ka vaar over her attitude towards Neil Bhatt.