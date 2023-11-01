Ankita Lokhande has made some serious revelations on Bigg Boss 17. After hinting at hitting a rough patch in her marital world with Vicky Jain, Ankita has now spoken about the breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. The diva revealed that she didn't see it coming and that the Kai Po Che actor just disappeared on her.

Ankita was speaking to Munawar Faruqui when she revealed about facing downward phase in her life in 2016 when she and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up. The BB contestant added that she and Sushant met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and love blossomed between the two of them on the sets. She also revealed that their relationship went on for seven long years.

"There was no reason. I was blank. Ek raat mein cheezein palti mere life mein. Jab aap upar chad rahe hote ho na career mein, aapko 10 log aur kaan bharte hain. Jo bhi ho raha hoga, mujhe nahi pata us time. Theek hai, maine kabhi roka bhi nahi. (One night things turned against me. When you are on your way up the success ladder, there are 10 people telling you things. I don't know what the reason was. I didn't stop him either)"

The bitter breakup

"Mera bas concern ye thha ke tu mujhe bata ke cheezein karta na to main sambhal jati. Main ready nahi thhi, aapne kabhi mujhe prepare hi nahi kiya us cheez ke liye. Ekdum se ek raat gayab ho jaye. It was like this. (My only concern was that he should have hinted me or told me so I could have prepared myself for it. He just disappeared one night)," Lokhande added.

How it ended

The Manikarnika actress went on to say that she didn't see love in his eyes anymore and knew it was over for them. "Mereko uske aankhon mein vo cheez dikhne lagi thhi that he doesn't want me. Fir main samajh gayi ke ab main nahi hoon. Maine jab dekha na uske aankhon mein ke there was something else. I was like there is no love there," she concluded.