Bigg Boss 17 started on October 15, 2023, and it's been two weeks since the controversial game show began and since then tempers have been soaring inside the house. In this game, there is no physical task. However, this year the game show is different as the contestants are divided into three parts Dil, Dimaag and Dum.

There are two real-life couples inside the house. Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain Neil Bhatt and Aishwariya.

However, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, they have been making news for all the wrong reasons. Both of them are constantly fighting inside the house.

Netizens are unhappy with the way Vicky treats his wife Ankita Lokhande

Vicky has been ignoring and disrespecting Ankita from day 1. Several clips on social media have gone viral that show Vicky shouting at Ankita.

After seeing them continuously fight and Vicky disrespecting Ankita in their arguments, these netizens feel that Ankita would have been better with SSR. Vicky doesn't deserve her.

Recently, Ankita started crying and said, "I'm good with everyone and I motivate everyone... people are matlabi they think me otherwise. You also take me wrong, you never motivate me.."

Vicky tells her "You are not open". Ankita says, "Tell me what I am not open about?" Vicky says, " You don't get change in anything, You don't want to listen and implement anything I say. You want to keep it to yourself. What do I say then?"

Ankita gets inconsolable and says, "Mein hee buri hoon.." ( I am bad).

Ankita told Vicky that she should maintain a boundary with the girls in this house. She said that it doesn't look good when you feed other girls. Ankita told Vicky that she needed his emotional support. Vicky walked away by saying that it had been happening for years.

Once again, during an argument, Vicky told Ankita that dumb people like Mannara taunt Ankita and he is ashamed of this. Ankita replied that I will not talk to anybody now. Vicky walked away by saying that he didn't want to listen to her.

War of words between Aishwarya and Vicky

In Monday's episode, Vicky and Aishwarya had a heated argument. It all started with Aishwarya making a facial expression that caught Vicky's attention. He asked Neil about whether he was attracted to her because of this behaviour and found it endearing.

Neil said that they didn't date and went straight into marriage. Aishwarya then took Neil aside and mentioned to him that Vicky's marriage itself was in troubled waters. Then an instant argument started between Aishwarya and Vicky.

To which Aishwarya replied: "Aap khud ke jaisa dusron ko mat samjho. Apne ghar main jhaankey, apne rishtey sambhaale. Dusron ke rishte ki panchayat aapko karne ki koi zaroorat nahi hai." (Take care of your marriage and relationship".

Neil also fought with Vicky.

'Bigg Boss 17' contestants include Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Manasvi, Samarth Jurel and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema.