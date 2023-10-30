It's been two week since, Bigg Boss 17 has begun, and from the very first day the contestants are locking horns and picking up fights over trivial issues. The drama this season has intensified astwo real life married couples Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain and Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt are also not playing the game individually. With almost no tasks, the inmates are often seen crying and quarrelling.

Abhishek Kumar breaks down and cries loudly after Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters

And after two weeks, the makers have introduced the first wild card constant in the show.

Last week, Isha Malviya's current boyfriend and actor Samarth Jurel entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card.

And the twist is Abhishek Kumar who likes Isha was seen crying inconsolably.

When Bigg Boss introduced Samarth as Isha's boyfriend, the actress denies dating him. But it was short lived as despite Abhishek break down, Isha reconciled with her current boyfriend after denying her relationship.

This angered Abhishek to an extent and he poured his angst against Isha to Vicky.

Speaking to Vicky, Abhishek said, "Isha ko alag-alag ladkon ke saath ghumna pasand tha, jo mujhe bilkul pasand nahi tha. Isha ki mummy bhi mujhe pasand nahi karti thi. Uski mummy kobhi parties ka bahot shauk tha. Udaariyaan ke time par ek aur ladka tha jise Isha mere pehle date karti thi. Unka relation 3 mahine chala. Uske baad meri use mujhe date kiya aur abhi Samart... (Isha likes to go out with different boys, which I didn't like at all. Isha's mother also didn't like me. Her mother liked partying a lot. During Udaariyan, there was another guy whom Isha was dating before me. They had a relationship of 3 months. She then dated me and now Samarth. Isha makes connections very fast. She uses men)."

Abhishek Kumar revealed some shocking allegations about Isha and her mother.



He says, Isha use kar rahi hain. Mujhse pehle ek koi tha. Phir mein. Then ab ye. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/yCyxe8Iuh2 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 29, 2023

Netizens slammed Isha for being cunning and using men.

One of the comments read, "And people felt bad for Abhishek.

Another wrote, "Until yesterday, he wanted Isha, today Isha is bad and her mom too."

Isha Malviya is seen cuddling with her current boyfriend, Samrat, right in front of her ex-bf Abhishek. Ye teeno milke hame....

#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/wrzDnfVFQI — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 29, 2023

The third one commented, "Then why were you roaming around her like a mad lover."

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.