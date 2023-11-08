Bigg Boss 17 has entered its third week and amid fights, friendships and chaos, the inmates are trying their best to create a bond with each other. Some are getting emotional, missing their family members while few are having heart-to-heart conversations.

Tuesday night's episode of Bigg Boss 17 was a tad bit emotional as Ankita Lokhande talked about the late actor and ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

During her conversation with her co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, Ankita shared how her husband Vicky was always supportive of her after SSR died.

Ankita misses SSR

Ankita was reminded of SSR seeing Abhishek, Ankita said, "Your physique, like you are roaming without a shirt, reminds me of Sushant, but he would not get angry like you. He was very quiet. Very silent. He did another level of hard work."

Ankita got teary-eyed during the conversation. Abhishek said, "I had thought that I would never talk to you about this." "

Ankita replied, "No, that's fine. I only feel proud talking about him. I feel good talking about him. He is family."

Ankita added, "I am very easy-go-lucky. Sushant would dive deep into anything. He would get affected by what people are talking about him on Twitter. He would think about people's opinions a lot. It was very normal because he was from a small town."

Abhishek asked Ankita if Vicky supported her when SSR died. The actress said, "Vicky was also Sushant's friend. He has been very supportive in these matters. What can you do when there is nothing? Someone has died, what can you even do? You have to be supportive. There was no one to support. Vicky handled everything very nicely. Had he not been supportive, I wouldn't have been able to do anything."

Netizens slam Ankita for playing sympathy card and using SSR's name to gain votes

Netizens reacted to Ankita's conversation regarding SSR. This isn't the first time she mentioned the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A user wrote, "Sushant treated her well. Vicky treats her like shit.."

Another user mentioned, "Ankita bahot pyar krti thi Sushant se..." (She loved sushant very much).

The third one said, "As she is nominated she is taking Sushant's name for votes..."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment. He dated Ankita for years but later parted ways and was seeing Rhea Chakraborty. Previously, Ankita had said on Bigg Boss that Sushant never gave her any reason why he broke up with her.

Contestants inside the BB 17 house

The contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan (popularly known as Khanzaadi), Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Samarth Jurel and Mannara Chopra.