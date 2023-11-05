Salman Khan-led reality show Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing headlines from day one. The season premiered on October 15 and with each passing day, the inmates are indulging in fights. With a new theme and new concept this time the show also two real-life married couples locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya along with other contestants.

Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel get cosy under the blanket

Ever since her entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house, Isha Malviya has been hogging the limelight. First, she accused her ex-BF Abhishek Kumar of physical appearance.

Then Isha's current BF Samarth Jurel kept the audience captivated and the complication between the trio received mixed responses from BB fans.

In fact, Salman Khan slammed Isha exposing her private life on national television.

Nibba Nibbi Bigg Boss ko ab kuch aur hi show banate hue.@BeingSalmanKhan bhai ye aapka family show.pic.twitter.com/awppfnJqKo — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 4, 2023

However, in the latest episode, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel got inmate on the bed beneath the blanket and were captured getting cosy after the lights went off during the night. The video of Samarth and Isha went viral.

For those unversed, earlier Malviya shared the bed with her ex-BF Abhishek Kumar. Recently, she was seen sharing the bed with Jurel and the video has surfaced online.

As Isha and Samarth were getting closer. Abhishek Kumar then walks in and comments on the same following which Jurel gets out of the blanket.

Later, Kumar picks up his quilt and leaves the room.

As soon as the video went viral, the audience slammed the contestants for ruining the family show.

Netizens react

A section of users believes that the couple should have been a part of Temptation Island and not Bigg Boss 17.

A user wrote, "Rip family show."

Another mentioned, "Inko sach me Temptation Island me hona tha.." ( They should be in Temptation Island not BB 17.)

The third one said, "Disgusting ...Real couples anky Vicky Neil andAish maintaining the dignity of the show and inko dekho kya kya kar rhe h nibba nibbi .... (They are doing Nibba nibbi thing) Samarth is ....boy..."

The fourth one said, "Don't blame the makers, they have shown the clip in the episode. They want viewers to accept this, thus the encouragement."

Salman Khan's comment need for clean content on BB goes viral

Amidst Isha and Samarth's cosy video, Salman's statement on clean and no vulgarity and nudity will be shown in Bigg Boss goes viral.

During the press conference, Salman Khan told agency ANI, "Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won't let anyone do something that is against our culture)... I think guidelines have also been implemented on OTT which led to the content's improvement."

Salman Khan said, "You have done it all – lovemaking, kissing and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don't think that is right for security reasons. We don't need to do that... Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda boht theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai (You don't need to cross the boundary. We live in India. It was way too much before, finally, it has been curbed). Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content."

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.