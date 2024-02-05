Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are back to being a happy couple in the real world now. Their equation and marriage went through tremendous pressure and scrutiny inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The couple not only remained at loggerheads but also sometimes crossed the line. So much so that their families had to intervene.

Now, outside the house and in the real world, the power couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are back to being the best couple. The two have been seen partying, enjoying each other's company, and making up for the lost time. Amid all this, Vicky has spoken about Ankita mentioning divorce on the reality show.

Calls divorce mention 'humour'

Vicky has said that it was kind of humour. He added that both he and Ankita have given each other that freedom and can crack jokes with one another. He added that while it may seem like a big thing to those who don't know them as a couple, to them, its normal. He added that he can't have a boring and straight kind of relationship.

Vicky on keeping spark alive

"In love marriages, you don't have to change yourself as a person, you don't have to behave in a certain way, you have the freedom, so we are just free and we have a certain kind of humour which we both keep cracking with each other," Vicky said. He further added in an interview, "It can't be a very straight and boring kind of a relationship. It's not what we have with each other. We have a lot of fun, we are more of friends, we fight, we argue and still be together. I feel that is the most real kind of a relationship."

Vicky also added that the two of them haven't discussed what went on between them inside the house as they realized where they were and how their circumstances led them to behave a certain way.