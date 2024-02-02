It might have been a few days since the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale but the buzz around the show's contestants is still at its peak. Vicky Jain, who made a massive impact on the show with his personality and equation with the housemates; has now broken his silence. The business tycoon has spilled the beans on his soured equation with wife Ankita Lokhande inside the BB house.

Vicky on fights with Ankita

Vicky said that since he had taken off from his business to focus and enjoy the game, he wanted to give it his all. He added that in his concentration towards the game and how to play it, he overlooked Ankita's emotional needs. "They said it's looking so out of hand. Relationship is not the only priority there, as you are also thinking about the game. I am a business guy who took an off just for this show," Jain told HT.

"I thought it was my best chance to enjoy. So I was also concentrating on the game. But yes, a little time and attention could have been given. I should have been a little more polite to Ankita's emotional needs. I couldn't understand that there", he added.

On mother's comments

Vicky Jain's mother also received a lot of flak for her comments and taunts towards daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande. Vicky defended his mother and said that his family has never seen them fight as they live separately. He added that Ankita's mother, who lives with them, has seen their fights and knows how it is normal for us.

Vicky said that he doesn't support what his mother said but understood where it all came from. He also said that sometimes things like these are reasonable, sometimes they are not. "I never say I support (what happened), I am not vouching for it. But a mother's emotions just come out at any moment, sometimes they are reasonable, sometimes they aren't."