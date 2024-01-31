It might have been just two days since the grand finale, but Ankita Lokhande seems to have some big announcements to make. The Pavitra Rishta actress took to social media to announce that she will soon be seen in Randeep Hooda starrer – Veer Savarkar. Ankita shared the teaser of the film on Instagram and called it "starting a new chapter" after Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita's announcement

"Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @randeephooda, produced by @anandpandit @zeestudiosofficial. Don't miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres," Ankita wrote.

Social media rejoice

Social media and her fan pages erupted in joy.

"A tight slap for the haters," wrote a user.

"Revenge is the best success," another user wrote.

"Salman khan knew this very well ki something great was going to happen," a comment read.

"Best revenge is success like Hina khan is doing now ankita lokhande," another comment read.

"As Salman said Jab tak ye finalist Project shuro karenge #AnkitaLokhande Khatam kar chuki hongi," a social media user wrote.

"Waiting to see you in the movie my yamuna bai," a fan wrote.

"Barbie must be using burnol," another fan wrote.

"Salman Khan knew about her project that is why said that when the finalists will start you will already end your project," a social media follower commented.

Ankita reflects on her journey

Ankita also took to social media to reflect back on her journey, saying that her journey began with Pavitra Rishta and now has become even more memorable with being called the 'Rishton wali ladki'. She added that winning or losing doesn't matter to her; what matters is the love that the audience gave her throughout.

"Ofcourse there were ups and downs...few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting & loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y'all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to @beingsalmankhan for your sweet words. Thank you @endemolshineind, @colors @officialjiocinema app for giving me this special chance," she added.