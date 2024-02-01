A lot has been happening in Ankita Lokhande's life ever since her exit from the Bigg Boss house. From the Pavitra Rishta actress announcing a movie with Randeep Hooda to getting trolled over BB after party pictures, the diva has a lot on her plate. Ankita and Vicky were seen partying with their friends from the industry and Navid Sole was also invited.

Ankita and Navid danced to the song - Tum Kya Mile - and it has garnered major trolling. Many on social media have slammed the two for getting too cosy with their dance moves. Many have also called their dance indecent and not suitable for someone who is married. Now, Navid has taken it upon himself to defend Ankita. He took to social media to share a long note and said that the dance was all in just good fun and nothing more.

Navid defends Ankita

Navid added that Ankita was one of his truest friends inside the BB house and urged everyone to appreciate the positive energy. He wrote, "I've noticed some raised eyebrows regarding Ankita's dance with me, and I get it. But let me assure you, it was all in good fun and nothing more. Ankita and I share a fantastic friendship, and has been one of my best friends in the house. She supported me so much in the Bigg Boss house and have so much love for her."

"Sometimes, a dance is just a dance, and in this case, it was about celebrating good times and enjoying the moment," he concluded with heart emojis. While Ankita Lokhande got evicted at the fourth spot in the BB grand finale, Vicky Jain seems to have found a new fan following. If reports doing the rounds are anythign to go by, the business tycoon has been approached for BB OTT 3.