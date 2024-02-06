Ever since the BB grand finale, Vicky Jain has been busy giving interviews and making his stance clear on several topics of discussion. From talking about Ankita using the term divorce in the house to his mother's comments, the business tycoon has spilled the beans on everything related to him. And in a latest interview, he has also raised his doubts on the voting process.

Vicky Jain raises doubts on voting

While Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar emerged as the runner up. Mannara Chopra turned out to be the second runner up and Ankita Lokhande got evicted at the fourth spot. Vicky Jain has now said that everyone in the audience and everywhere he goes feel that either Ankita should have won or she should have been in the top two.

Vicky also added that the one doesn't know how accurate the voting process is and one has to accept the result that gets declared. Speaking about himself, Vicky said that when he got voted out at the sixth spot many felt he deserved to go further much more than some people who went to the top five. Talking about Ankita's emotions, he revealed that the Pavitra actress was shocked.

Ankita's reaction on eviction at 4th spot

Vicky revealed that Ankita was first in shock over getting evicted at the fourth spot and later, was heartbroken over it. He added that whatever she felt was just for sometime as later she was immensely happy to be out of the house with her family and loved ones. "The price you pay on the show to get the love and appreciation from people is worth it. Everything is worth the position, and aap zyaada Accha feel karte ho when people praise you and you don't have to say that you should have been in top 2 or winner," he said in an interview.

"I believe in my efforts and we did our best. Humne joh efforts kiye Woh kiye now whatever the result is it is different element and Humara usmein kuch haath he nahi hai," he further added.