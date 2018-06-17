Bengaluru city is famous for IT industries, apart from parks and moderate climate but also infamous for its traffic snarls and pothole-ridden roads.

To tackle the issue, the newly-formed government has come up with an easy redressal mechanism where one can lodge the complaint online.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara took to Twitter and urged Bengaluru citizens to report any potholes in their respective localities to get them fixed.

Parameshwara, who also holds Bengaluru Development portfolio additionally apart from Home, Youth Empowerment, and Sports, tweeted: "Report a pothole, get it fixed immediately,"

The complaints can be made via Whatsapp message, call or e-complaint on the city municipal body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) website.

The minister has requested citizens to lodge the complaints at the civic body's online redressal forum Sahaaya (help) with the web address, bbmp.sahaaya.in, reports IANS.

BBMP Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao said that potholes that were created by the rains will be repaired at the earliest. "We are currently working to fill about 50-70 percent of the potholes left by the rains. Citizens' complaints will help in attending to the problem in an easy way," Rao told IANS.

Even Bengaluru residents believe that this is an initiative that has been due for a long time. "The effort will be worth if the authorities publish data on the complaints, results of the repair work and the expenditure on fixing the potholes," Srinivas Alavilli, a volunteer coordinator for 'Citizens for Bengaluru' told the news agency.

The initiative comes just weeks after chief minister HD Kumaraswamy assured that BBMP will soon take measures to fill 3,000 potholes across the city.

"I am abreast of media reports on potholes in the city. Last week, I had a meeting with BBMP officials and was told that as many as 1,500 potholes have been filled and another 3,000 are to be fixed," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

With the onset of monsoon and heavy rains that lashed the state capital over the past few weeks, anxious Bengalureans wait for the government to fix the pothole-riddled roads in multiple locations, including key areas like Jayanagar, Indiranagar, and Koramangala.