He might have only just recently assumed the office but looks like the chief minister is wasting no time in ensuring the state capital begins to see an improvement in the infrastructure. HD Kumaraswamy has assured that officials of the city municipal body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon take measures to fill 3,000 potholes across the city.

I am abreast of media reports on potholes in the city. Last week, I had a meeting with BBMP officials and was told that as many as 1,500 potholes have been filled and another 3,000 are to be fixed," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

He further added: "I have already directed officials to attend the problems related to potholes in Bengaluru and relief works in rain-hit districts across the state."

Although Kumaraswamy did not mention a deadline, he stated that unlike in the past, the newly formed government will ensure that the pothole-filling exercise will not be done in a haphazard way, the daily reported.

It can be noted that BBMP holds the unlikable reputation of being a lackadaisical government body. But the chief minister has assured that they are looking for long-term solutions with a scientific mechanism to put an end to the pothole problem that has been persistent in Bengaluru.

With the onset of monsoon and heavy rains that lashed the state capital last week, anxious Bengalureans wait for the government to fix the pothole-riddled roads in multiple locations, including key areas like Jayanagar, Indiranagar, and Koramangala.

While addressing the issue of stability in the coalition between Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), Kumaraswamy said:

I would like to tell the skeptics that we will provide a stable and efficient government, which will last its full five-year term. Let there be no uncertainty about it.

While chairing the first meeting of the state cabinet, the JD(S) leader stressed that the government will fulfill the promises made to the people of Karnataka. He, however, added that since it is a coalition, it might take some time.

"Forming a coalition government and selecting legislators for the ministry takes time as we have to do justice to all the stakeholders and in sharing the cabinet posts as alliance partners," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by NDTV.