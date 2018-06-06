It looks like the confusion and drama around the Karnataka cabinet ministers are finally nearing an end. At least one hopes so! About 12 Congress leaders and nine JD(S) MLAs are likely to take oath as cabinet ministers on Wednesday, June 6.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for around 2.12 pm at the Raj Bhavan, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's residence, in Bengaluru. In view of this, security around the Raj Bhavan has been tightened and more than 300 policemen have been deployed. The police have also imposed Section 144 around Vidhana Soudha and Raj Bhavan.

The south Indian state went to polls on May 12, but none of the parties managed to secure a majority of 112 seats. While BJP secured 104 seats, Congress managed 79 and JD(S) 37. After the results, the Congress and the JD(S) formed an unconditional alliance and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn- in as the chief minister of Karnataka.

Now that a Cabinet looks set to be formed, one cannot help but wonder which MLA will get what portfolio. While the exact details will be revealed only after the oath-taking ceremony, several speculations have been made on what portfolio each leader may get.

Who gets what?

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was earlier said to be miffed about not being given the post of the deputy CM of Karnataka, is likely to get Water Resources ministry

KJ George may get Revenue.

Ramesh Jarkiholi name has been pitched for Social Welfare.

Priyank Kharge might get Housing.

Zameer Ahmed Khan is likely to get Food and Civil Supplies, reported News 9.

Other MLAs who will also be alloted cabinet berths are said to be RV Deshpande, Jayamala and UT Khader.

However, several well-known names such as Ramalinga Reddy, MB Patil, KH Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Eshwar Khandre, M Krishnappa, Satish Jarkiholi, Roshan Baig & HM Revanna may be kept out of the cabinet.

Meanwhile, JD(S) has reportedly finalised nine names for various portfolios but no one has been named yet. It has also kept two places vacant, "to avoid rebellion in the party."

However, it was earlier said that the alliance would opt for a "20-13" formula while allocating cabinet berths, under which Congress, which won 79 seats at the election will get 20 cabinet posts, while JD(S), which won 37 seats will get 13 posts.

A few likely names and their portfolios were also doing the rounds earlier, but it looks like the plan has undergone several changes.

Here's the previous list.

From JD(S)

HD Kumaraswamy -- CM and Finance

CS Puttaraju – Agriculture

H Vishwanath – Education

N Mahesh -- Social Welfare

GT Deve Gowda – Cooperatives

Bandeppa Kashempur -- Textiles and Endowments

DC Thammanna – Labor

RV Deshpande -- Law and Parliamentary affairs

AT Ramaswamy -- Industries

From Congress

G Parameshwara -- Deputy Chief Minister and Home

KJ George -- Bengaluru Development

M Krishnappa -- Sports

Krishna Byre Gowda -- Information and publicity

Dinesh Gundu Rao -- Excise

Dr K Sudhakar -- Health

Tanveer Sait -- Higher education

Roshan Baig -- Forest

MD Patil -- Food and Civil Supplies

Satish Jarkiholi -- Small Industries and Sugar

Dr Ajay -- Science and Technology

S Shivashankarappa -- Revenue

Ramalinga Reddy -- Transport

R Narendra -- Animal Husbandry

A Lowdown of what has happened until now