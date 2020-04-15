Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi has been stuck in Hampi in Ballari district due to countrywide lockdown. The 75-year old with her son Krishna Kumar are stranded in the historical place for weeks now.

Stuck in Hotel

Jayanthi and her son had gone on a trip to Hampi when the lockdown was imposed from 25 March with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving just four hour notice. Since then, they have been staying in a hotel.

They were hoping to return to Bengaluru once the 21-day lockdown comes to an end on 14 April. With the Indian Prime Minister extending it till 3 May, they need to stay in the same hotel without a choice for a few more weeks.

Jayanthi's Doing Well

Nonetheless, Jayanthi is healthy and there is no reason for her fans to worry. "We are doing fine. Doctors and officials are in touch with us. The government has the challenge to address public issues, first. We will call for help if there is an emergency," Krishna Kumar told a daily.

Jayanthi has acted in over 500 movies in her career and was part of over 300 movies as the female lead. The 73-year-old worked not just in Kannada films, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi movies.

Coronavirus Impact

The world is having a tough battle against Coronavirus aka Covid-19. So far, there are 1,999,254 confirmed cases worldwide with 126,175 deaths. In India, 11,487 cases have been reported, and 393 people have died due to the pandemic.

In Karnataka, a total of 260 cases has been reported and 10 people have passed away.

To prevent the spread of highly contagious virus, the government of India imposed the lockdown.