Kannada actress Jayanthi, who was hospitalized recently for severe asthma and acute respiratory failure, is responding well to the treatment and her condition is stable.

Dr KS Satish, senior pulmonologist from Vikram Hospital, has said that she will be out of ventilator on Thursday, March 29, as her health condition is improving and will soon be discharged from the hospital.

"Asthma attacks are common during this season and she has been a very old patient of mine and is progressing well with treatment. All her parameters are stable, and she will be out of ventilator shortly. However, she will be closely monitored in the ICU. She will mostly likely be shifted to the ward on Thursday. By end of this week, considering her health condition she may be discharged," Deccan Chronicle quotes him as saying.

However, there were rumors of her death on social media and a few celebrities had expressed their condolence messages before the hospital authorities clarified that she was "alive".

Later, Shivaraj Kumar met Jayanthi. "People should use social media in a proper way and not to spread false news. They should realise that it affects her family," the actor told the media on the fake rumours.

On asking about her health, "She spoke to me well and asked whether I arrive to the hospital from the shoot. I am sure she will live 100 years happily," the actor claimed.

Jayanthi has acted in over 500 movies in her career and was part of over 300 movies as the female lead. The 73-year-old worked not just in Kannada films, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi movies.