Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi was rushed to Sidvin Hospital on Sunday, March 25, after she complained of breathing problems. Her condition is said to be critical.

"She has been suffering from asthma for 35 years. She used inhalers every day and was never admitted to hospital over breathing issues. Last evening, her health started deteriorated and she was taken to Sidvin Hospital. Based on doctor's advises, we shifted her to Vikram Hospital in Cunningham Road," he son Krishna Kumar told reporters.

"The doctors have told us that she will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours. She is currently on the ventilator," he added.

Jayanthi has acted in over 500 movies in her career and was part of over 300 movies as the female lead. The 73-year-old worked not just in Kannada films, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi movies.

She was a successful pair with late Dr Rajkumar, with whom she worked in 45 movies, including the classic Kasturi Nivasa.

Miss Leelavathi, Sri Krishnadevaraya and Edakallu Guddada Mele were some of her most successful movies.