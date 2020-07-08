Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi was hospitalised over breathing-related issues on Tuesday evening, 7 July. She is admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

As per the reports in the Kannada media, the 75-year old was taken to the hospital by her son Krishna Kumar following severe asthma and acute respiratory problems. Jayanthi is on a ventilator and her condition is said to be stable.

The veteran actress has tested negative for Covid-19 aka coronavirus which has come as a relief to her well-wishers and fans.

She has been having asthma for over 35 years now. She was hospitalised for the same issue in 2018.

A few months ago, Jayanthi was in the news when she was stranded in Hampi. She was stuck at a hotel in Hospet after Narendra Modi's government imposed a complete lockdown across the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

After staying in the hotel for a few weeks, she returned to Bengaluru in mid-April.

Jayanthi is a multilingual actress who has acted in over 500 movies. She is credited with the main female lead in over 300 movies. The 75-year old has won four Karnataka State Film Awards for Best Actress, the President's Medal for Best Actress, and two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in her lifetime.