Veteran BJP Leader P. P. Mukundan Passes Away At 77

One of the most popular BJP leaders of the eighties and nineties in Kerala P. P. Mukundan passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday, party sources said.

The 77-year-old veteran had been unwell for a while.

He rose in the ranks of the RSS and then in the BJP by being one of the most popular and powerful general secretaries – Organization .

Hailing from Kannur, he was the managing editor of the BJP party organ from 1988 to 95.

However, for a decade starting 2006 he was totally out of the BJP in the state but returned in 2016. Despite his best efforts, he was unable to get back to where he wished to be in the state unit of the party.

Incidentally, at his peak he was one of h most sought after BJP leaders and his soft and polite demeanor helped social and cultural leaders from minority communities to gel well with him.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Mukundan's demise and described him as a "tall" leader of the Sangh Parivar in Kerala.

Kerala Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer also expressed his grief at the passing away of the death of the veteran politician.

