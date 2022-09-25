It was on September 22 that the National Investigation Agency carried out nation-wide raids on the Popular Front of India's offices and the houses of leaders. Multiple arrests were made after the raids, and the security agency claimed that some of the PFI leaders were allegedly involved in manipulating terror plots.

Post the raid, PFI called for a hartal in Kerala on September 23, and the day witnessed massive violence all across the states. Hartal supporters pelted stones on KSRTC buses, and some of them even violently attacked policemen.

And now, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the protestors, and has made it clear that strict actions will be taken against the culprits who carried out violent protests in the state.

Pinarayi Vijayan also added the attacks carried out by PFI workers in the state were pre-meditated.

"In the hartal led by the PFI, Kerala witnessed pre-meditated violence. The state witnessed an organised and violent interference from their part resulting in a huge loss to the state," said Vijayan.

He further noted that PFI is trying to destroy the peaceful atmosphere which is prevalent in the state.

Earlier, an India Today report revealed that the raids conducted by the NIA were carried out after months of planning and evidence collection, spearheaded by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and home minister Amit Shah.