Veteran actor Mumtaz has finally been discharged from hospital. She was admitted in the Breach Candy Hospital and was there for almost a week. Mumtaz revealed that she was suffering from IBS and colitis both and despite medication, it could not be controlled. And hence, hospitalization was necessary.

The root cause

"I suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis. It was a sudden attack of diarrhea which did not stop despite the best of medication. Hence, hospitalisation was required. In the hospital too, it took me seven days to normalise," Mumtaz told TOI. She also revealed that being from Iran originally, her skin is very delicate.

She revealed that doctors could only inject the drip in her right hand as her lymph nodes were missing from the left hand owing to the breast cancer surgery she had almost 25 years ago. She also revealed that her husband Mayur Madhwani, who is in the US, wanted to come back but she insisted on handling it on her own.

Iranian skin giving trouble

"My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on drip for an entire week in the hospital. The injection of the drip could only be inserted in my right hand; my left hand could not be used because my lymph nodes were removed when I had contracted breast cancer 25 years ago," she further said.

What is IBS and colitis?

IBS or Irritable bowel syndrome is a disorder that affects the large intestine. Its symptoms include abdominal pain, cramping, bloating, excessive bowel movements, or changes in the appearance of the bowel. Bleeding and vomiting also occur in severe cases.

Colitis is again the inflammation of the colon. It brings discomfort and pain to the colon area.