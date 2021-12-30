Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heera Mandi is making quite some buzz. The ace filmmaker is all set to venture into the world of OTT with the grand web series. It has been reported that Bhansali approached veteran actress Mumtaz to be a part of the project.

The series would stream on Netflix and the role offered to Mumtaz was a pivotal one.

However, the legendary actress refused the project. Reason? She doesn't wish to make a comeback. "A huge fan of the iconic actress, who regaled us in many blockbusters in the 1960 and 1970s, SLB had approached her, but she is in no mood for a comeback.

She has said no to an offer to play a prominent part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's lavish costume drama Heera Mandi for Netflix," source told Bollywood Hungama.

The real reason behind refusal

The report further states that the role expected Mumtaz to do an elaborate mujra sequence. However, the actress refused saying that her husband wouldn't be comfortable with the idea of her dancing at this age. And on top of that, the actress revealed that she didn't want to make a comeback either, says the report.

Bhansali used to hit, abuse us

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to be quite a task master. And Ranbir Kapoor recently spilled the beans on it. Ranbir revealed that Bhansali was quite tough with the assistant directors on the sets of Black.

"Not saying that my generation of filmmakers are only running behind the commercial aspect... When I assisted Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (on Black), he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to be kneeling down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us... that only hardens you and prepares you for the world," Ranbir said.