Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about his experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Black. Ranbir was assisting Bhansali on the sets of Black, much before he made his debut in the director's Saawariya for which he also won several awards. Ranbir revealed that Bhansali's tough demeanor prepared them for the world.

Ranbir's shocking revelation

"Not saying that my generation of filmmakers are only running behind the commercial aspect... When I assisted Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (on Black), he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to be kneeling down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us... that only hardens you and prepares you for the world," Ranbir said.

Ranbir wants to make a film on Raj Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was speaking at the book launch of Rahul Rawail's book - "Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work". Ranbir added that he would like to make a film on Raj Kapoor. Ranbir also added that he "would like to have a drink with him, just chat with him about life" if he were alive. "I'm very much interested in making a biopic on his life. There are so many things which were off the record probably when Rahul uncle was working with him. I know Rahul uncle has many stories which he has not put in the book," PTI quoted him saying.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra's motion poster has taken social media by storm. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.