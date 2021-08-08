Deepika Padukone's decision to ask for the same amount as her husband Ranveer Singh is hasn't gone down with Bhansali. Deepika Padukone has been one of the frontrunners to stand up for pay parity. Often the higher paid celeb than the male counterpart, Deepika once again stood up for the cause. Ranveer Singh reportedly has been finalized for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. And while Bhansali was thinking about casting Deepika, her reasonable fee demand has made him ponder.

The remuneration war

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Deepika Padukone reportedly wanted the same fee as Ranveer Singh for Baiju Bawra. However, Bhansali was not keen on it. And while Bhansali has paid Deepika more than the other two actors in Padmaavat, reports suggest, this time he wasn't on board. This comes barely a few weeks after Kareena Kapoor was in news for asking Rs 12 crore for playing Sita.

"Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less," the report quoted a source saying. "In a way, it works out for the better. Four Ranveer – Deepika films in a row from Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have been excessive, don't you think?" the report further states.

Paid higher than male co-stars

Back during the Padmaavat days, Deepika Padukone had shattered all stereotypes by getting paid a bigger paycheque than the two male actors. As per reports, while Deepika took home Rs 13 crore for the project. Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor were reportedly paid Rs 10 crores.

"There are a lot of speculations about the pay structure of 'Padmavati'. However, Sanjay Sir was clear that the film belongs to Deepika. The film is mounted on its female protagonist Deepika Padukone with the title being a testimony of the actress' investment in the project. As for the remuneration, Deepika has taken home a whopping Rs. 13 crore, while Ranveer and Shahid share equal digits that read close to Rs. 10 crores respectively," a leading website had said.